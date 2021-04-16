Select Maruti Suzuki cars to cost more from today

Maruti Suzuki on Friday informed that it has increased the prices of its select models in the country. The new prices have already come into effect from today (April 16th, 2021). It said that the latest price increment on select models is a result of a hike in various input costs.

"The weighted average price increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6%," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

India's biggest carmaker sells 14 models in the country, 5 of which retail through its Nexa showrooms. The company is yet to announce which specific models have turned dearer from today. Apart from Maruti, several other carmakers have also announced price hike owning to increment in various input costs.