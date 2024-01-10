Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered a record number of luxury vehicles last year when clients also began taking possession of its first all-electric Spectre model, the German-owned brand said Monday. Rolls delivered 6,032 cars around the world, the largest amount in its 119-year history "despite continuing economic uncertainties and market volatility", the company said in a statement.

Deliveries, also described as sales by the group, were largely flat over the year, with 11 more vehicles handed over to clients compared with 2022, it added. The United States was the group's biggest market in 2023, followed by China.

Last year "was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio", said new chief executive Chris Brownridge.

"I'm in the extremely fortunate position of taking over responsibility for a business in robust good health, with strong foundations and a clear strategy for growth and development, formidable technical capabilities and a focused, dedicated team," he added in the statement.

Predecessor Torsten Muller-Otvos departed the group in November, having led the group since 2010 and overseen record-breaking performances.

Founded at the beginning of the 20th century, the emblematic British car brand became part of German auto giant BMW in 1998. Rolls-Royce cars are produced in Goodwood, southern England.

