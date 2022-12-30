Rishabh Pant's luxury car catches fire; cricketer severely injured

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant had a narrow escape after his luxury car hit a divider and then caught fire early on Friday morning, December 30 near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. According to reports, the accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border. Pant was reportedly travelling to his hometown Roorkee this morning when the accident took place. Pant, who was injured in the accident, was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun and is said to be out of danger.

A police officer investigating the incident said the cricketer was driving the car alone when the accident happened. As per his own statement, Pant had fallen asleep while driving. "He dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

According to eyewitnesses, Rishabh Pant's luxury car collided with a divider near Manglaur. The car also caught fire after hitting the divider. The charred remains of the car, which is barely recognisable, gives a hint at the severity of the accident. Pant, who suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, had to break the window of the burning car to escape. He is currently at Max Hospital in Dehradun and is in a stable condition.

Pant fortunately has not sustained any fractures. Pant has suffered two cuts - one of which is just above the left eye - and there is a ligament tear on his knee. Given the extent of the damage on his back, Pant might require skin grafting or plastic surgery on his back, which is likely to keep him out of playing any form of cricket for at least the next one year – all but ruling him out of the 2023 World Cup in India.

Rishabh Pant has several luxury cars in his garage. He owns a Ford Mustang, Mercedes GLC and a BMW 6 Series GT luxury cars among others.

