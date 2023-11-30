To make sure the high value of the luxury cars remain majorly unaffected, these vehicle need proper and timely maintenance
Ensure some basic yet highly significant maintenance works done timely to keep the luxury car's value intact
Here are some key tips to follow for a comprehensive luxury car maintenance
Give the car a thorough wash and dry itproperly regularly to keep it shiny clean
Apply a good quality car wax after a few months to retain the sheen of the car
Clean the car's cabin and its nook and corners regularly using interior cleaner solution, vacuum cleaner and microfibre cloth
Drive the car carefully everywhere, especially on those roads which are in poor condition
Service the car timely as per OEM prescribed schedule at authorised service workshops
Take care of wheels and tyres regularly