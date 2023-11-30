Luxury cars come as high financial and emotional assets

Published Nov 30, 2023

To make sure the high value of the luxury cars remain majorly unaffected, these vehicle need proper and timely maintenance

Ensure some basic yet highly significant maintenance works done timely to keep the luxury car's value intact

Here are some key tips to follow for a comprehensive luxury car maintenance

Give the car a thorough wash and dry itproperly regularly to keep it shiny clean

Apply a good quality car wax after a few months to retain the sheen of the car

Clean the car's cabin and its nook and corners regularly using interior cleaner solution, vacuum cleaner and microfibre cloth

Drive the car carefully everywhere, especially on those roads which are in poor condition

Service the car timely as per OEM prescribed schedule at authorised service workshops

Take care of wheels and tyres regularly
