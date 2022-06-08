Riding pillion without helmet in Mumbai? Get ready to be penalised from tomorrow

After cracking down on wrong-side driving and other traffic violations in the city, Mumbai Traffic Police is gearing up for yet another similar drive from tomorrow, June 9. The city's traffic police department will launch a crackdown against traffic violations where pillion riders on two-wheelers do not wear helmets. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, pillion riders too need to wear helmets while on road for better road safety. Those found flouting this traffic rule will be penalised along with the rider.

According to the Mumabi Traffic Police, as many as 50 traffic police chowkies in the city will penalise and initiate action against two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion for this traffic violation starting June 9. The Mumbai Traffic Police had recently issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders. The authority has also warned of strict action against those who are found violating the traffic rule.

Raktilak Roshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Mumbai, said, "From Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their licence for three months and impose a fine of ₹500 on them. All the 50 traffic chowkies have been asked to take strict action against violators." Sanjay Pandey, Commissioner of Mumbai Police, had earlier urged commuters in the city to follow the rule regarding helmets.

The Mumbai Traffic Police will also issue challans to those found flouting the norms. The authority will also initiate drive to make people aware of the benefits of wearing helmets as part of road safety guidelines.

