Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Renault CEO says eight-year plan can turn around carmaker
File photo of a Renault assembly plant.

Renault CEO says eight-year plan can turn around carmaker

1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Reuters

  • Renault CEO Luca de Meo had flagged last month that the carmaker might have to dig deeper than the 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of cost cuts it has already outlined to get back on its feet.

French carmaker Renault will unveil an eight-year plan next year as the group contends with a demand slump exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

De Meo had flagged last month that Renault might have to dig deeper than the 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of cost cuts it has already outlined to get back on its feet after a sustained downturn in earnings since 2018.

(Also read | Renault Kwid-based EV aims to be one of most affordable battery cars around)

"The next two years will be tough. We have an eight-year plan that we will be announced in January, and we can turn it all around," he told El Pais newspaper without disclosing specific detail on the plan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.