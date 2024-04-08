PV wholesales grow 8.45% in FY24, two-wheeler numbers surge by 9.30%: FADA

Passenger vehicles in India registered a wholesale number of 39,48,143 units in the last fiscal that concluded in March 2024, up by 8.45 per cent compared to 36,40,399 units sold in FY23, revealed Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of automobile retail industry in the country. It also stated that in March 2024, the passenger vehicle segment in India recorded a wholesale number of 322,345 units, registering a 6.17 per cent decline from 343,527 units posted in March 2023.

The official statement from FADA further revealed that the Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed a wholesale slump of 2.35 per cent last month, compared to February 2024, when it recorded 330,107 units. The organisation attributed this downturn to heavy discounting and selective financing. Speaking about the year-on-year growth recorded in FY24, the organisation said that it was an all-time high sales surge propelled by improved availability of vehicles alongside a mix of models and high demand for SUVs. The statement further revealed that SUVs contributed 50 per cent of total PV sales in the last fiscal.

Speaking on the sales performance, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said that for the passenger vehicle segment, the last fiscal was a milestone year. “For the PV segment, FY24 was a milestone year, achieving an 8.45% YoY growth and reaching an all-time high. Factors such as improved vehicle availability, a compelling model mix and the launch of new models played pivotal roles. Enhanced supply dynamics, strategic marketing efforts, ever-expanding quality road infrastructure and strong demand in the SUV segment, now holding a 50 per cent market share, significantly contributed to this success," he added.

