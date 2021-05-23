Pawan Goenka joins Bosch Ltd as an independent director

Auto component and technology provider Bosch Ltd has appointed former Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar Goenka, as an independent director for a period of five years, effective from May 21, 2021, till May 20, 2026.

(Also Read: Covid-19 lockdown: Mahindra extends warranty on vehicles till July 31)

As the German company has said in a regulatory filing, based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of shareholders, the Board of Directors of the company has approved the appointment of Pawan Kumar Goenka as an additional director designated as an independent director for a period of five years.

Pawan Goenka had an illustrious career with Mahindra & Mahindra. He has been associated as a key figure with the automotive industry for more than four decades. Goenka had retired from Mahindra & Mahindra as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2021.

Goenka has been known for driving the development of iconic models such as Mahindra Scorpio and several other popular SUVs at M&M. He is also credited with building strong research and development (R&D) capability and a wide product portfolio for the homegrown automobile company.

Goenka, who is now 66, is a mechanical engineer from IIT, Kanpur and PhD from Cornell University, USA. He started his career with General Motors' R&D Centre in Detroit, USA; between 1979 and 1993.

After that, he joined Mahindra & Mahindra as General Manager (R&D) and later on, was appointed as COO (Automotive Sector) in April 2003, President (Automotive Sector) in September 2005, President (Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors) in April 2010. Goenka was promoted as Executive Director and President (AFS) on the Board of the Company on 23rd September 2013.