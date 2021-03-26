Not only fuel, Suez Canal blockage can impact the automotive supply chain too

The cargo ship 'Ever Given' blocking the Suez Canal is holding up massive traffic that carries nearly $10 billion worth of goods every day. No wonder, a quick clearing of the logjam is the only key to limiting the far-fetching economic damage across the world. With the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases around the world, it will further affect the global economy that has been impacted severely in the last few years.

The critical man-made canal connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea and provides a shipping shortcut between Europe and Asia. While there have been already concerns that this logjam will impact the price of fuels around the world, the global auto industry too will be impacted for sure because of this blockage.

Here are the possible impacts of the Suez Canal block on the auto industry.