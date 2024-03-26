Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Noida Traffic Police Slaps Fine Against Girls In Viral Holi Scooter Stunt Videos

Noida Traffic Police slaps fine against girls in viral Holi scooter stunt videos

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 12:35 PM
Follow us on:
  • Two videos surfaced of girls performing stunts on moving scooters during Holi celebrations in Noida went viral on social media.
Two videos of scooter stunt went viral where a girl (left) was seen standing on the backseat of a moving Honda Activa scooter during Holi celebrations in Noida while two others were seen playing Holi while triple riding without helmets. Noida Traffic Police has slapped hefty fines against these traffic violations.

Performing stunts on public roads during Holi celebrations on Monday proved to be costly for two girls in Uttar Pradesh as Noida Traffic Police slapped hefty fine against them. The video, which has gone viral on social media, led the police to crack down on such traffic violations. Another video of a girl trying to enact Titanic pose on a moving Honda Activa scooter has also gone viral. However, there has been no action yet on the perpetrator.

The first video involving two girls shows the duo celebrating the festival of colour while riding on the backseat of a scooter. They sat facing each other while applying colour as the rider kept moving. The video shared as a reel garnered much attention on social media, as netizens alerted Noida Traffic Police about the traffic violations the duo committed.

The Noida Traffic Police took cognisance of the traffic violations. It took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to announce they have taken action against the two girls performing scooter stunt. The police has slapped a fine of 33,000 against all three people seen riding the scooter in the viral video. “Taking cognisance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine 33000) as per rules," read the post shared by Noida Police.

Noida Traffic Police revealed the sections under which the duo were fined. According to the traffic rules set by Motor Vehicles Act, the duo violated six such rules. These include riding a two-wheeler without helmet, triple riding, dangerous driving among others.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon24.4 kmpl
₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 300
Engine Icon300.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 2.99 - 3.50 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R
Engine Icon149.0 cc Mileage Icon37.0 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
Engine Icon1000.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Lambretta V125
₹ 1 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
View Details

Another scooter stunt video surfaced on the eve of Holi celebrations in Noida. A girl was seen standing on the backseat of a moving Honda Activa scooter. The video shows that she was trying to enact the famous ‘Titanic pose’ before she fell down while trying to perform the stunt. The girl fell as the rider applied sudden brakes. However, she did not suffer any major injury despite not wearing helmet or any other protective gears. According to report, the Noida Police has also taken cognisance of this traffic violation and has slapped hefty fine against them.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Noida Traffic Police traffic rules traffic violations
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS