Noida Traffic Police slaps fine against girls in viral Holi scooter stunt videos

Performing stunts on public roads during Holi celebrations on Monday proved to be costly for two girls in Uttar Pradesh as Noida Traffic Police slapped hefty fine against them. The video, which has gone viral on social media, led the police to crack down on such traffic violations. Another video of a girl trying to enact Titanic pose on a moving Honda Activa scooter has also gone viral. However, there has been no action yet on the perpetrator.

The first video involving two girls shows the duo celebrating the festival of colour while riding on the backseat of a scooter. They sat facing each other while applying colour as the rider kept moving. The video shared as a reel garnered much attention on social media, as netizens alerted Noida Traffic Police about the traffic violations the duo committed.

The Noida Traffic Police took cognisance of the traffic violations. It took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to announce they have taken action against the two girls performing scooter stunt. The police has slapped a fine of ₹33,000 against all three people seen riding the scooter in the viral video. “Taking cognisance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine ₹33000) as per rules," read the post shared by Noida Police.

Noida Traffic Police revealed the sections under which the duo were fined. According to the traffic rules set by Motor Vehicles Act, the duo violated six such rules. These include riding a two-wheeler without helmet, triple riding, dangerous driving among others.

Another scooter stunt video surfaced on the eve of Holi celebrations in Noida. A girl was seen standing on the backseat of a moving Honda Activa scooter. The video shows that she was trying to enact the famous ‘Titanic pose’ before she fell down while trying to perform the stunt. The girl fell as the rider applied sudden brakes. However, she did not suffer any major injury despite not wearing helmet or any other protective gears. According to report, the Noida Police has also taken cognisance of this traffic violation and has slapped hefty fine against them.

