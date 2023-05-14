Ola Electric scooter scam: Buyer duped of 80,000 by crook

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 14, 2023

A Delhi-based Ola e-scooter buyer was conned by a 25-year-old from Maharashtra, PTI reported

The conman duped the EV buyer of 80,000

The accused impersonated as a dealer online 

 He duped the buyer on the pre-text of selling him an Ola e-scooter

The accused had first asked the victim to pay 499 as booking amount

Later, the victim was asked to pay 80,999 as a discounted price for the scooter

He was promised that scooter will be delivered to him within a week

The victim became suspicious when he accused failed to share a receipt

The victim later registered a complaint with the police
The accused was then arrested by police. For detailed report...
