Ola Electric scooter scam: Buyer duped of 80,000 by crook

A Delhi-based Ola e-scooter buyer was conned by a 25-year-old from Maharashtra, PTI reported
The conman duped the EV buyer of ₹80,000
The accused impersonated as a dealer online
He duped the buyer on the pre-text of selling him an Ola e-scooter
The accused had first asked the victim to pay ₹499 as booking amount
Later, the victim was asked to pay ₹80,999 as a discounted price for the scooter
He was promised that scooter will be delivered to him within a week
The victim became suspicious when he accused failed to share a receipt
The victim later registered a complaint with the police