NHAI to use drone to monitor national highway projects

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made it mandatory to use drones to record video to keep a track on all the national highway projects. The decision has been taken to ensure that national highways are monitored at all stages of development, starting from construction to its maintenance after being operationalised.

NHAI has instructed all its contractors and Concessionaires to record these videos using drones in presence of Team Leader of the Supervision Consultant. They have also been asked by the NHAI to upload comparative project videos of the current and last month on the agency's portal 'Data Lake.'

Once the videos are uploaded, the NH supervision consultants will analyse them and offer their opinions on the digital monthly progress reports covering various aspects of the project development.

According to the national highway agency, the project directors of NHAI will undertake monthly surveys from the date of signing of contract agreement till the start of construction of the project at site and at completion of the project.

NHAI will also undertake monthly drone survey in all developed projects where the agency is responsible for operation and maintenance. NHAI issued a statement saying, "Since these videos will be permanently stored on the 'Data Lake', they can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before arbitral tribunals and courts."

Deployment of Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) has also been made mandatory to carry out road condition surveys on the national highways to enhance quality.