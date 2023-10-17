NHAI issues new norms to heighten security at toll plazas

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOP), under which managers and supervisors of toll plazas will wear body cameras while dealing with unruly commuters, PTI has reported. This will help them to record the sequences of events at the toll plazas. NHAI has stated that this move comes to safeguard commuters and toll operators, reduce incidents of altercations and strengthen security at toll plazas.

NHAI has reportedly detailed the SOPs including guidelines for the agency's field officers to ensure that the toll-collecting process remains transparent. The agency has issued SOPs for its officials stating that in case of unruly behaviour by a road used, the lane supervisor shall intervene and try to resolve the issue peacefully. While doing that, they will have to wear body cameras so that the whole instances of violence at the toll plazas can be recorded.

The NHAI also reportedly announced its new initiative 'Toll par Calm', under which it has collaborated with professional psychologists to provide anger management training to toll plaza staff. "Under no circumstances, toll plaza staff shall use provocative language or resort to violence. Toll plaza officials may take help from local police and lodge an FIR in case the issue persists or escalates," the statement said, adding that videography can be done by the staff as proof to report such incidents to the police.

NHAI has directed its officials that any incident involving an act of violence by a road user or damage to public property at a toll plaza should immediately be reported by the toll collecting agency to the police and the NHAI Project Implementation Unit with all necessary documents and proof.

