New Nissan electric mini vehicle will feature instant acceleration, quiet cabin

Nissan Motor Company will introduce an all-new all-electric mini vehicle for its home market in Japan in early FY22. It is estimated to cost approximately 2 million yen (approx ₹13 lakh). The vehicle is being developed as part of a joint project with Mitsubishi Motors. Nissan is touting its new offering to have an instant acceleration, smooth driving, and a quiet cabin as its key characteristics.

The new Nissan electric vehicle will also come equipped with a variety of advanced technologies, including driver assistance features. It will come with a nominal battery capacity of 20 kWh and a driving range designed to cover daily commute needs. (Also read | Nissan Note Aura Nismo launched with sporty look, electrified powertrain)Further, Nissan says that its new mini EV will be able to provide electricity from its battery to a home, and in emergencies can act as a mobile power source. Measuring 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, and 1,655 mm high, the mini vehicle has been designed to provide convenient driving and handling in cramped traffic conditions. Nissan says that it has been a pioneer of zero-emission vehicles since 2010 and has sold more than 5,00,000 units of its all-electric Nissan LEAF globally, with more than 150,000 of those in Japan. Currently, the car maker is on a green mission, and is carrying out a Japan-focused electrification program called Blue Switch as it aims to contribute to a sustainable society. It aims to tackle issues such as environmental load reduction and disaster countermeasures.(Also read | Renault-Nissan asked to pay Chennai plant workers ₹708.4 million interim dues)Nissan aims to introduce its every all-new model in key markets with an electrified powertrain by the early 2030s. Going forward, the car maker says that it will continue to develop electrified technologies and expand its lineup of such models. The electrified models make use of an e-POWER electrified system that ensures agile response and increased acceleration.