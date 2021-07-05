New General Motors cars to ditch CD players

Once upon a time, compact discs or CDs were a very popular medium of music storage. However, with technology evolving at a fast pace, CDs were replaced by flash drives and now is the age of cloud storage. It seems General Motors too is walking the same path as it has decided to ditch CD players from its new cars.

According to GM Authority, the CD player option won't be available in new Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana passenger vans. The CD player has been already discontinued in redesigned GM models for the 2021 model year.

However, GM is not the only car brand that is ditching the neglected piece of technology in their cars. Other car manufacturers such as Ford, Toyota, Honda have already discontinued CD players from their cars since 2016.

CD players are arguably delivering a better sound experience compared to smartphones. However, with the technology becoming obsolete, the enthusiasts who want to continue to listen to music from CD players will have the option to the aftermarket.

Car stereos were a lucrative business for the music instrument industry for quite a long time. Even now as well, mass-market models from several brands offer car stereos. In the entry-level models that don't offer car stereos, consumers have the option to purchase the system from the aftermarket.