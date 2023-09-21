MotoGP Bharat 2023: Traffic advisory issued for Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway

Ahead of the Bharat MotoGP 2023, Noida Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for the next five days. The motorsport event, a first in India, will be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida from September 22 to September 24. Simultaneously, the UP International Trade Show will also be held at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, near the BIC. With footfall of thousands of visitors and delegates expected at both the events over the weekend, the police has chalked out a detailed plan for regular commuters to avoid congestion on key roads like Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. It has also suggested alternative routes for those headiong out of Noida during these days.

MotoGP Bharat: Routes to avoid

According to the traffic advisory issued by Noida Traffic Police, there will be restriction on movement of vehicle on the 25-km long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway as well as 10 kms of the Yamuna Expressway up to the BIC, the venue of the MotoGP event. These restrictions will kick in from 2PM today. The police has banned entry of commercial and public transport vehicles like buses, autos, e-rickshaws and trucks on these two routes. Entry of cars and two-wheelers may also see restrictions depending on traffic situation and VIP movements.

The police has stopped entry of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles from Delhi to Noida from 6am this morning. Restrictions will be in place to stop heavy vehicles from using DND Flyway, Chilla Road, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar and Jhundpura borders. Expect traffic congestion at Pari Chowk, the key intersection leading to both the expressways.

How to reach MotoGP venue at Buddh International Circuit:

For regular commuters, or for those travelling to either the trade fair or MotoGP event, the expressway will remain open. Police has designated loops on the expressway for entry of vehicles at the MotoGP event. once inside the venue, police has earmarked designated spots to park vehicles. The parking zone has a capacity to hold around 22,000 vehicles.

For those coming to watch MotoGP event from Agra and Mathura through the Yamuna Expressway have been advised to take the exit at the Chapargadh loop. However, police may restrict entry of vehicles on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in the evening to prevent congestion.

