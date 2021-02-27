MG Motor, Tata Power set up another EV charging station in Chennai

MG Motor and Tata Power on Friday said the companies have jointly set up a 50kW superfast electric vehicle (EV)-charging station here, making it as one of the superfast charging stations in the country.

The deployment of the station was in line with MG's vision to enhance the electric vehicle-charging eco system with 50kW and 60kW DC stations. MG, along with its partners, has so far installed 22 such stations across 17 cities, the highest by any automobile original equipment manufacturer, a company statement said.

"At MG, we are building a CASE -- connected, autonomous, shared and electric eco system aimed at meeting the future requirements of the country. Furthering our commitment to creating a 5-way charging infrastructure for our customers, the new stations will further augment the public and highway charging infrastructure," MG Motor, chief commercial officer, Gaurav Gupta said. "We are confident that the new electric vehicle-charging station will go a long way in creating a sustainable, technology-driven future of the city," he said.

Tata Power New Business Services-Chief Rajesh Naik said, "We are thrilled to continue our strengthened association with MG Motor India by deploying the Chennai charging station. We will continue to provide a seamless charging experience to our customers."

"We wish to build a decent eco system for our potential electric vehicle customers in the future thereby, promoting the adotpion of such green mobility solutions," Naik said.

The 50kW public charging station would enable cars such as ZS Electric Vehicle to attain 80 per cent charge in 50 minutes, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.