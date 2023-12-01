MG Motor India sells over 4,100 units in November, EVs maintain share

MG Motor India on Friday informed it had registered retail sales of 4,154 units in the month of November with the two EVs in the product portfolio - ZS EV and Comet - continuing to combine to contribute around 30 per cent to this figure.

At a time when most other manufacturers have reported healthy jump in sales in November when compared to the same month in 2022, MG's performance is only microscopically better. The company had reported retail sales of 4,079 units in November of 2022.

It is not as if it has not been a busy month for MG here. The company updated the Hector earlier this year and drove out the Comet EV as its second all-electric offering. The other models in its portfolio include Hector Plus, Astor and Gloster.

What has, however, come as a shot in the arm for the company is that it has once again been ranked right at the top of the JD Power Customer Satisfaction Index Service. This is for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Indian conglomerate JSW Group announced on Thursday that it has acquired a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India as part of a ‘strategic joint venture’ with SAIC.

