Mercedes-Benz partners DSEU to provide skill development course for students

Mercedes-Benz India has inked a pact with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to offer a one-year Advanced Diploma course in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) as well as extend apprenticeship and placement support to students of the course. The collaboration is part of Mercedes' contribution to the government's 'Skill India' initiative to develop highly skilled resources for the automotive industry.

The diploma course in Automotive Mechatronics will train students on latest automotive technologies using advanced tools and equipment, providing them with experiential learning. The training will also include a factory visit to Mercedes-Benz's Pune plant.

The course will include training aspiring engineers in electrical and electronics technology embedded systems and advanced automobile systems engineering for a holistic development. "(The program is) important for imparting practical knowledge and skill development along with world-class training and understanding of cutting-edge technology on par with global industry standards," said Shekhar Bhide, Vice President - Customer Services at Mercedes-Benz India.

Through this collaboration, the Delhi government-run university aims to provide a platform for students to achieve their dreams of working in automotive industry while also helping them in being placed. "We are extremely glad to have collaborated with such a distinguished and experienced organization. DSEU faculty as well as its students will greatly benefit from this highly advanced course and get insights from the field with a new perspective," said Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor at DSEU.

The carmaker has been conducting this programme since 2006 across government institutions in Pune, Aurangabad, New Delhi, Noida, Trivandrum, Bangalore, Ghaziabad and now Bhubaneshwar. The company claims to have trained a total of 650+ students through its Mechatronics course across locations and also to have successfully placed them in the industry.