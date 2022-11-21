Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Bennett as VP for Sales and Marketing

Mercedes-Benz India on Monday announced it has appointed Lance Bennett as Vice President for Sales and Marketing and he will replace Santosh Iyer in this position. Iyer will take over the role of MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India from February 1 of 2023 with the current head - Martin Schwenk moving on to manage operations for the company in Thailand.

Bennett is currently General Manager and Company Director for Mercedes-Benz New Zealand and in this role, he is responsible for sales, marketing and after-sales support for passenger cars here. He is credited with having grown the Mercedes-AMG business in New Zealand and it is touted that his experience across finance, sales, operations and product management functions would help the company chart its course forward in India. He will take on his new role from February 1 of the next year onwards.

Lance Bennett

Mercedes-Benz India enjoys a dominant position in the luxury car space in the country and has been on a product offensive here the past several years. While it has been expanding its EV or electric vehicle portfolio too, it also has a firm focus on its well-established luxury models and the locally-assembled AMG products. The company posted a 28 per cent rise in sales between January and September of this year, vis-a-vis same period of last year. And now, it is gearing up to drive out the GLB SUV and yet another EV in the form of EQB.

First Published Date: