Maruti Suzuki to set up second Japan-Institute for Manufacturing in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has inked a pact with the Haryana government to set up a second Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in the state. The new institute will come up at Kansala in Rohtak, Haryana and will be operational next year.

Spread over five acres, the existing ITI Kansala will be upgraded to a JIM with an investment of ₹5.8 crore, the auto major said in a statement.

The Haryana government has provided the land and building for the JIM, Kansala, while the company will provide equipment, training modules, and trained teachers, and will manage this institute for 15 years, it added.

"The Indian passenger vehicle industry is now world's third largest and growing. It is our responsibility to prepare human capacity corresponding to manufacturing capacity to meet this growth," MSI Executive Director Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti stated.

Skilling youth with industry-ready skills will help in realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

MSI currently has three JIMs -- two in Gujarat and one in Haryana. The second institute at Rohtak would take the total tally of such institutes to four in the country.

