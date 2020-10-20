Maruti Suzuki rolls out special service campaign to mark festive period

Maruti Suzuki is marking the festive season by rolling out a special service campaign to reach out to its existing base of customers and extend several facilities at its workshops across the country.

The special service campaign started from October 18 and can be availed till November 20 and will see offers on service labour charges, extended warranty, parts and accessories. Customers can also avail dry wash or top wash for their vehicles at no additional charge.

Maruti says that these offers are primarily directed towards ensuring that customers can be assured of a safe and convenient drive. "With an aim to make driving a pleasant, safe and smooth experience during this festivity, we are offering several benefits across workshops to make customer experience worry free and exciting," said Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India.