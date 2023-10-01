Maruti Suzuki gets 139.3 crore show cause notice from GST authority

Maruti Suzuki India has received a show-cause notice from the GST authority seeking ₹193.3 crore tax, which the automaker claims that it has already paid. In a regulatory filing, the car manufacturer has said that it has received the show cause notice from the GST authority proposing to demand interest and impose a penalty, besides appropriating the tax amounting to ₹193.3 crore, in matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services.

The car manufacturer has said in its regulatory filing that the show cause notice served by the GST authority pertains to the period from July 2017 to August 2022. Maruti Suzuki has also stated that it will file a reply to the show cause notice before the adjudicating authority. The auto company further stated that there is no impact on financial, operation or other activities due to the show cause notice it has received.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki plans 10 new cars including 6 electric cars by 2030

Maruti Suzuki India has also reported that it has received an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissing the appeal filed by the Central Excise Department for denial of input service credit to the company from the period of June 2006 to March 2011. “The company has received a favourable order from the High Court of Punjab and Haryana wherein appeals filed by the Central Excise Department for the period June 2006 to March 2011 have been dismissed. The Central Excise Department had filed appeals before the High Court against an earlier tribunal order of August 2016, which was passed in favour of the company in which input service credit on certain services was allowed to company and penalty was also dropped," the filing said. The auto manufacturer further said that the total tax and penalty amount involved in the Central Excise Department's appeal was more than ₹4,749 crore.

First Published Date: