Maruti Suzuki invests in AI startup with eye on enhancing digital sales journey

Maruti Suzuki has taken a 12.09 per cent stage in Sociograph Solutions Private Limited under its MAIL initiative. 
17 Jun 2022
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced it has invested 2 crore in Sociograph Solutions Private Limited (SSPL), a startup working in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) arena, under its MAIL (Maruti Suzuki’s Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab) initiative which seeks to support new businesses working towards improving mobility solutions. Maruti Suzuki now has a 12.09 per cent stake in SSPL and is looking at using its visual AI platform to enhance the digital sales experience of its customers.

At a time when automotive brands are rapidly looking to strengthen online presence and bank on cutting-edge technology to provide customers with a special buying and post-sales experience, Maruti is looking at both encouraging SSPL work and at making use of its visual AI platform called Dave.AI. As such, the investment from the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund could have symbiotic benefits. “Our investment in SSPL demonstrates our resolve towards improving business metrics using contemporary technology," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki. “The Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund is set up with an aim to invest in early-stage startups which are part of Maruti Suzuki programs. Our intent is to encourage innovation and promote the entrepreneurial spirit of the startups."

Launched in 2019, MAIL seeks to identify and bring together startups with innovative and cutting-edge solutions. As such, SSPL is well-poised to benefit from the investment from Maruti and its association with the country's largest car maker. “We are fortunate to get associated with a market leader like Maruti Suzuki, at an early phase of our startup journey. This collaboration immensely helped us by not only validating our concepts, but also learn and imbibe the skills that are required to scale up our operations in a sustainable manner," said Sriram P.H, Co-founder and CEO of Dave.AI.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2022, 10:53 AM IST
