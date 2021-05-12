Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty period amid Covid 2nd wave

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced the company is extending free service and warranty period for and on its vehicles as a special gesture for customers amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions in place in most states across the country.

The extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty is applicable for all of these that are otherwise scheduled to expire between March 15 and May 31. These will now be extended till June 30.

The announcement comes at a time when customers would face hurdles stepping out and taking their vehicles to workshops amid curfews, lockdown and other similar restrictions that have come into effect in several states of India. "Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases," explained Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India. "With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till June 30."

Maruti is now one among several car makers to have extended timelines for all service and warranty requirements which may have otherwise expired in current times.