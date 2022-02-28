Maruti Suzuki accessories now open for online ordering. Check details

Customers in around 100 cities in the country can now order Maruti Suzuki accessories online with the option of home installation.

Maruti Suzuki has long had the widest and most extensive service network in the country. It has been a big bragging right of the country's largest automaker but now, there is the additional option of not just taking your Maruti to the nearest service center for inspection and repairs but also ordering genuine accessories online before doing so.

In a press statement, Maruti Suzuki informed that its genuine accessories can now be ordered online by customers in over 100 cities. There is also the option now of scheduling home installation at the convenience of a customer. At present, there are around 2,000 accessories which have been made available for online purchase.

Much like how purchases are made on e-commerce platforms, Maruti is letting customers log on to its website, browse the list of accessories, adding the selection to the virtual shopping cart and the option to select a variety of digital payment options.

The move to offer accessories online, while potentially adding to the convenience, is also aimed at underlining the need to have vehicles fitted with genuine accessories only. “The availability of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories online is in line with our aim to offer a seamless ‘Phygital’ buying experience to customers," says Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Maruti Suzuki genuine parts and accessories provide the right fit for the vehicles as they offer safety, reliability, and superior vehicle performance. The online availability will further empower customers to purchase our trusted and reliable vehicle accessories."

