Man wins Lamborghini Huracan in lottery, crashes it to wreck within weeks

He was one of the luckiest persons in the world not so long ago. After all, winning a super expensive Lamborghini Huracan can feel like winning the world. But for 24-year-old Grant Burnett, the elation of driving his prize soon turned into a nightmare as he reportedly crashed the vehicle within weeks of taking possession of it.

Burnett had hit headlines in the UK after his lottery ticket worth 99 pence had won him what is a dream machine for millions across the world. He was even filmed spraying champagne as part of his winning celebrations. He also had the option of alternatively taking £100,000 in cash but he had chosen the supercar instead. But his choice now sports a sorry profile after meeting with an accident.

In a Facebook post, Burnett explained that a cow had hit the vehicle from behind and had made it ‘spin out of control.’ This after images of the damaged vehicle went viral online and made many question if the man had enough skills to be in command of the vehicle. Burnett however defended himself and explained that the accident was no fault of his. He also added that while he is sore, he had not been injured in the incident.

First Published Date: