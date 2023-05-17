Man swaps seats with dog to avoid getting caught for driving under the influence

An allegedly drunk man was recently caught switching seats with his dog, who was in the passenger seat, to avoid getting arrested by police. The man was driving down the streets of Colorado when he was stopped by the Springfield Police Department officials for driving at the speed of 84 km/h in a zone where up to 48 km/h is permissible.

When he saw officials approaching him, he swapped seats with his dog so that he could frame it for the crime. The police officials witnessed the entire process of the man switching seats with the dog.

The driver then exited the passenger side of the car in an attempt to run away from the police. When the officials came closer and started interrogating the man, he tried running away but was caught and arrested just a few metres away from the vehicle. The police was asking the driver about alcohol and/or drug consumption.

The driver was then medically cleared by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department. He has been charged by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability being impaired, driving under suspension, speeding, and resisting arrest. It was also found out that the man already had two arrest warrants out in Pueblo, Colorado. An investigation of the matter is still underway.

Meanwhile, the innocent dog that was put into the driver's seat in an attempt to frame for the crimes has not been charged for any crime. With just a warning, it has been given to an acquaintance of the driver’s to be taken care of while the owner is lodged in jail.

