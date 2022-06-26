Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Man Recovers His Stolen Rolls Royce Dawn. Here's How

Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how

The owner recovered the Rolls-Royce Dawn through a kill switch that was integrated into the car.
By : Updated on : 26 Jun 2022, 06:06 PM
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)

Not everyone is lucky enough to get back their stolen cars and if it is a Rolls-Royce one can surely kiss the model goodbye for good. Though this was not the case when a group of five thought they hit jackpot while driving away with a Rolls-Royce Dawn because the owner knew just how to bring the ultra-luxurious car back.

In a theft attempt that took place in Staten Island, New York earlier this month, five thieves broke into a house in the Lighthouse Hill neighbourhood by smashing the window glasses. According to a report by Carscoops, the thieves entered the house around 4 am after breaking the window and it is being speculated that they saw the key of the Rolls-Royce Dawn and then ran away with the car. As per the report, the price of the car was $346,000 when it came back in 2017.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.71 kmpl
₹9.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Dawn
6598 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As soon as the group was driving away with the Rolls-Royce, the owner used the kill switch integrated into the vehicle to stop the thieves from taking away the premium model. The owner stated in the report that the individuals might have seen the key of the car from where it was sitting and due to that, they broke into the house. “I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway," the owner was quoted as in the report. After the kill switch was activated, the group of thieves got stuck and was not able to activate the car anymore. “They were attempting to turn it back on, but they couldn’t because I disabled it," added the owner.

Following this action, the owner then used the integrated GPS tracker to get the location of the Rolls-Royce Dawn. Then the individual went ahead and collected the car that was in Newark, NJ. The officials have started an investigation and are trying to get hold of the suspects who were recorded in a surveillance camera.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2022, 06:05 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Dawn Rolls-Royce Luxury cars
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS