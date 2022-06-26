Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how

Not everyone is lucky enough to get back their stolen cars and if it is a Rolls-Royce one can surely kiss the model goodbye for good. Though this was not the case when a group of five thought they hit jackpot while driving away with a Rolls-Royce Dawn because the owner knew just how to bring the ultra-luxurious car back.

In a theft attempt that took place in Staten Island, New York earlier this month, five thieves broke into a house in the Lighthouse Hill neighbourhood by smashing the window glasses. According to a report by Carscoops, the thieves entered the house around 4 am after breaking the window and it is being speculated that they saw the key of the Rolls-Royce Dawn and then ran away with the car. As per the report, the price of the car was $346,000 when it came back in 2017.

As soon as the group was driving away with the Rolls-Royce, the owner used the kill switch integrated into the vehicle to stop the thieves from taking away the premium model. The owner stated in the report that the individuals might have seen the key of the car from where it was sitting and due to that, they broke into the house. “I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway," the owner was quoted as in the report. After the kill switch was activated, the group of thieves got stuck and was not able to activate the car anymore. “They were attempting to turn it back on, but they couldn’t because I disabled it," added the owner.

Following this action, the owner then used the integrated GPS tracker to get the location of the Rolls-Royce Dawn. Then the individual went ahead and collected the car that was in Newark, NJ. The officials have started an investigation and are trying to get hold of the suspects who were recorded in a surveillance camera.

