Mahindra Truck & Bus equips BS 6-compliant CVs with new telematics solution

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) has equipped its BS 6-compliant commercial vehicles (CVs) range with new telematics solution Mahindra iMAXX to provide insights on vehicle health and performance, the company said on Monday.

The new telematics solution is fitted into Mahindra's BS 6 emission norms compliant CV range, including Blazo X range of heavy CVs, Furio range of intermediate CVs and light CVs, and Cruzio range of buses, it said.

Connected vehicle technology has become even more important in the new BS 6 era, given the increase in electronics based vehicle controls.

"The iMAXX Telematics solution is based on next generation telematics technology. It is an intelligent fleet telematics solution which deploys cutting-edge telemetry technology," said Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

(Also read: Mahindra Thar fans share meme evoking Sholay, Anand Mahindra left impressed)

With technology like Dual CAN (Controller Area Network), 4G and other leading digital technologies, including Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, the solution provides powerful insights on vehicle health and performance, he said.

"This helps in maximising returns for fleet owners," Gupta added.

With the right telematics platform, like iMAXX, which focuses mainly on location tracking based services and basic vehicle electronic data, enhanced fleet operations efficiency leads to higher asset productivity/fleet utilization, lower costs of operations and higher fleet safety, the company said.

The amount of data transmitted through the Mahindra iMAXX device from the vehicle is on an average 600 per cent higher than the previous generation telematics systems available in the market, the company claimed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.