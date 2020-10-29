Mahindra launches electric commercial three-wheeler Treo Zor at 2.73 lakh

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd has launched its new electric three-wheeler cargo model Treo Zor today. The electric commercial vehicle's price starts at ₹ 2.73 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

The Treo Zor, aimed at strengthening last mile connectivity in cities, will come in 3 variants – Pickup, Delivery Van and Flat Bed. Treo Zor will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across India starting December 2020.

Mahindra claims Treo Zor offers higher savings of more than ₹60,000 every year against existing diesel cargo three-wheelers due to its low maintenance cost. Mahindra claims Treo Zor will cost the owner just 40 paise every km travelled.

The Treo Zor will draw power from its 8kW battery and can produce torque of 42 Nm. It can carry maximum payload of 550 kg.

Among its features, Treo Zor will have Advanced IP67-rated motor that offers protection against dust and water entry. It also offers ease of charging as easy as charging a mobile phone through a 15AMP socket. Treo Zor comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km.

Speaking at the launch, Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, "On the 75th anniversary of Mahindra, we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. I believe that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in Electric Vehicles for first and last mile connectivity. Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to AtmaNirbhar Bharat through latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable and affordable solution for last mile delivery."

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO at Mahindra Electric, said, "The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last mile mobility with 5,000+ satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million kms on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting edge technology to deliver substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer needs. The new Treo Zor is set to significantly enhance our customers’ savings up to ₹60,000+ / year helping them fulfil their dreams and aspirations and thereby redefine last mile delivery."