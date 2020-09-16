Mahindra launches contactless payment options for accessories, extended warranty

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched contactless option for accessories, extended warranty and workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles.

The company will be providing contactless payment options to customers not only in the showroom or workshop, but it is also extended to the customer's doorstep through physical point of sale (POS)/e-POS methods, which can accept all major credit/debit cards and e-wallets, the company said in a statement.

Through the contactless option, customers can make payment through QR code or payment link shared via SMS by the dealer, from their homes.

Besides, customers can avail of instant EMI on major credit/debit card payments at "attractive rate of interest, thereby making the payments more affordable", it added.

M&M said it will extend this feature to all the purchases that the customer would make during the lifecycle of the vehicle, including purchasing a wide range of accessories, extended warranty and availing periodic maintenance.

"While Mahindra has also worked out accessories and extended warranty funding convenience along with the vehicle loan with key financiers, the new contactless options will provide special instant EMI options to the customers at the time of purchase, giving additional flexibility to the customers," the statement said.

The company said it is in the process of installing devices/software at its dealerships and the facilities would be soon available across the country.

