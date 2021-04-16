Indian passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has decided to scale down its operations in Maharashtra amid alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in its second wave across India. The Indian car manufacturer has announced that manu of its facilities in the state are 'operating with lower levels of manning while adhering to specified protocols in the wake of restrictions imposed by the state government'.

Maharashtra is currently observing a very strict 15-day curfew-like restrictions as daily cases have shot up exponentially in the past few weeks. Maharashtra remains the worst affected states in the country with highest number of daily cases as well as casualties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mahindra and Mahindra has said that the manufacturer has shut down all its offices in the state after the government imposed the 15-day curfew that began on April 15.

"The well-being and safety of our associates is our biggest priority. In accordance with the 'Break the Chain' guidelines shared by the Maharashtra government, our plants are operational with lower levels of manning and following strict adherence to social distancing, hygiene protocols and safety, including compulsory testing for Covid at the plant and maintaining high standards of safety for our associates," said Rajeshwar Tripathi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Automotive and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra.

Mahindra and Mahindra has as many as four facilities in Maharashtra - Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur. The group, however, has not specified how much of production has been affected due to the latest restrictions, which are just short of a full-scale lockdown but enforced stricter curbs on public activities to minimise spread of coronavirus.

"We have extended our support to our associates to benefit from the nation-wide vaccination program. We are bearing the cost of inoculation for our associates and their spouses, eligible as per the government guidelines," said Tripathi.

Mahindra has said that more than 90 per cent of Mahindra's workforce, including temporary and contractual associates above the age of 45 years, have been vaccinated so fa.