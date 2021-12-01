Top Sections
Mahindra XUV300 with AutoSHIFT

Mahindra Auto registers sales of 40,102 vehicles in November 2021

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 03:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra sold 19,458 cars last month in the Passenger Vehicle segment. 

  • Mahindra announced that its Utility Vehicle business has grown by 8% last month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), on Wednesday, released its sales data for November 2021. The company announced that it has managed to sell 40,102 vehicles last month. This number includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports.

(Also Read: Brazilian girl has birthday on tractor. Anand Mahindra shares video)

The company sold 19,458 cars last month in the Passenger Vehicle segment including UVs, Cars, and Vans. This is 7% higher than the sales number attained in the corresponding month a year ago (18,212 units). Out of these 19,384 have been Utility Vehicles, while the rest (74) have been cars and vans. The company has also announced that its Utility Vehicle business has grown by 8% last month. 

In terms of exports for the month of November 2021, the company shipped 3,101 vehicles which is 90% higher than 1,636 vehicles exported in the corresponding month a year ago.

(Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 EV may be named XUV400)

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, Pickups, and Small Commercial Vehicles. Momentum in exports continues with a 90% growth. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps."

  • First Published Date : 01 Dec 2021, 03:47 PM IST