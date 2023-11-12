It sits in the updated Scorpio range alongside the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV
The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been fetching most bookings for the automaker
Both the Mahindra SUVs have been fetching about 17,000 bookings every month
Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic SUVs together currently have about 1.19 lakh open bookings across India
These two SUVs come with updated design, revised powertrain, more features onboard compared to the previous generation Scorpio
Mahindra Thar comes as the closest competitor against the Scorpios, fetching about 10,000 bookings every month
Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700 fetches about 9,000 bookings every month
Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero together fetch about 9,000 bookings every month
Mahindra XUV300 and its EV sibling XUV400 together receive 6,000 bookings every month