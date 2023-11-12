Mahindra Scorpio N comes as a popular SUV from the homegrown automaker

Published Nov 12, 2023

It sits in the updated Scorpio range alongside the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV

The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been fetching most bookings for the automaker

Both the Mahindra SUVs have been fetching about 17,000 bookings every month

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic SUVs together currently have about 1.19 lakh open bookings across India

These two SUVs come with updated design, revised powertrain, more features onboard compared to the previous generation Scorpio

Mahindra Thar comes as the closest competitor against the Scorpios, fetching about 10,000 bookings every month

Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700 fetches about 9,000 bookings every month

Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero together fetch about 9,000 bookings every month

Mahindra XUV300 and its EV sibling XUV400 together receive 6,000 bookings every month
