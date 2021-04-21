Maersk launches double-stacked train service for auto sector

Denmark-headquartered integrated container company Maersk on Tuesday announced the launch of a dedicated weekly double-stacked train service between Gurugram and APM Terminals to cater to the automotive sector. The first run of the new service, 'Automotive Express', launched in collaboration with GatewayRail, was virtually flagged off on April 18, by Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, Maersk India said in a statement.

This new rail service runs from the Garhi Harsaru Inland Container Depot in Gurugram to APM Terminals Pipavav Port for exports and return with import cargo. With this new service, Maersk is taking a step forward towards strengthening its landside transportation offering in the country. By connecting key manufacturing hubs and ports through a solid network of trucking, rail and depots, Maersk is bringing a tailored solution to its customers, it said.

The automotive manufacturing sector works on 'Just-In-Time' model for the supply chains of its parts and components with manufacturers requiring highly reliable logistics services that can move their raw material and finished products on precise schedules to ensure uninterrupted production processes, the statement said.

"Manufacturing is an extremely important building block of our country's economy. As a service provider to this critical segment, our goal is to streamline their supply chains and offer the highest levels of reliability," said Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia.

The new train service will have the capacity to move 180 TEUs (Twenty Feet Equivalent Containers) each way and will support more than 25 customers from one of the most important automotive manufacturing belts of India. The customers booking their cargo on 'Automotive Express' will also have priority discharge from the port for higher reliability and to keep their supply chains on schedule, Maersk India said. “GatewayRail is excited to jointly launch the new 'Automotive Express' with Maersk that connects customers to their global import and export destinations through the MECL and FI3 services at APM Terminals Pipavav Port," said Sachin Bhanushali, Director and CEO, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd.

The 'Automotive Express' will connect the cargo to Maersk's ocean transportation services from APM Terminals Pipavav to North American as well as Far East and South East Asian markets on the MECL service for exports and FI3 and MECL services for imports, the statement said. Maersk runs two dedicated rail services for exports and four dedicated rail services for imports in collaboration with GatewayRail.