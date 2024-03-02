Copyright © HT Media Limited
Luxury fleet of Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce & Ferraris seized from Tobacco baron

Luxury fleet of Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce & Ferraris seized from Tobacco baron

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2024, 14:06 PM
The luxury cars seized reportedly belong to Kanpur-based Banshidhar Tobacco Company owned by KK Mishra

A luxury fleet of cars including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royce and more were seized from the Kanpur-based Banshidhar Tobacco Company owned by KK Mishra. The Income Tax division in its raid seized nearly 7 crore in cash earlier this week in a tax evasion case worth more than 100 crore.

The Banshidhar Tobacco Company and its affiliate firms were raided across different cities including Kanpur, Delhi and Jhansi. An additional 15-20 teams conducted similar searches on the premises of people linked to the company in five states including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The company had a fleet of luxury cars parked in the owner’s mansion including the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ferrari 812 GTS, a McLaren and more. The raid also unearthed a BMW S 1000 RR superbike from the premises. The overall value of the vehicles is estimated to be valued at 60 crore.

Authorities are investigating whether these vehicles were purchased through anonymous channels or omitted from the company’s financial records.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2024, 14:06 PM IST
