Linking smartphones to vehicles becomes top problem of owners this year: Study
A study by JD Power stated that electronic and infotainment system malfunctions have been the cause of six out of the top 10 complaints from US automobile buyers this year.
The top problem has been ascertained as the failure of a smartphone to connect wirelessly to softwares in the vehicles.
As
vehicles
become
more
connected
and
advanced,
issues
and
problems
related
to
these
advancements
also
seem
to
be
on
rise.
Connecting
smartphones
with
vehicle's
infotainment
systems
has
been
the
biggest
issue
with
car
owners
this
year
in
the
US,
as
per
a
latest
study
of
new
model
quality
conducted
by
Overall,
the
study
stated
that
electronic
and
infotainment
system
malfunctions
have
been
the
cause
of
six
out
of
the
top
10
complaints
from
US
buyers
in
2021,
despite
years
of
effort
by
automakers
to
better
integrate
digital
technology
into
vehicles.
The
new
Initial
Quality
Study
from
JD
Power
highlights
the
challenges
that
automakers
face
as
they
try
to
transform
their
vehicles
into
‘smartphones
on
wheels’.
With
time,
issues
and
complaints
related
to
mechanical
defects
have
been
declining
but
consumer
frustration
persists,
now
with
the
complex
dashboard
screens,
radios
without
physical
volume
knobs
and
connecting
phones
seamlessly
with
the
dashboard
system
software
of
the
vehicles,
Dave
Sargent,
JD
Power's
vice
president
of
automotive
quality,
told
Reuters.
The
top
problem
for
this
year
has
been
ascertained
the
failure
of
a
smartphone
to
connect
wirelessly
to
Apple
CarPlay
or
Android
Auto
software
in
the
vehicles.
Apple
CarPlay
or
Android
Auto
emulate
a
smartphone's
screen
in
the
vehicle's
dashboard
display,
giving
drivers
advanced
digital
controls.
The
study
states
that
wireless
smartphone
emulation
technology
is
now
offered
on
about
a
third
of
2021
models
but
is
creating
obstacles
"for
virtually
every
automaker
that
offers
that
to
consumers.
"Automakers
and
tech
companies
are
kind
of
pointing
fingers
at
each
other,
and
consumers
are
caught
in
the
middle,"
said
Sargent.
The
second
biggest
issue
this
year
for
automobile
consumers
has
been
the
voice
recognition
systems
with
nearly
111,000
consumer
complaints
received.
The
third
place
is
occupied
by
complaints
related
to
dashboard
touchscreens.
"Consumers
don’t
think
there’s
a
better
way
of
changing
the
volume
on
a
radio
than
twisting
a
knob,"
Sargent
added.