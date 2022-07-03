Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India

Within just two weeks of arriving in India, Lamborghini has delivered another unit of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster in the country, marking the entry of the first Ultimae Roadster here in Arancio Bruciato color theme. The iconic V12 model is the swansong of the ultimate sports car and combustion engine from the brand and thus, the finale model gets the purest features of all Aventador editions.

This model comes out in a single-tone, orange configuration, and details such as the front splitter’s outline and ‘teeth’ picked out in shiny orange. The accent line continues along the car with matching accents on the rear fins. The livery is a 360° composition including on front bumper details, front splitter contour, mirror housing, rocker cover, rear bumper and black with body color pinstripe. The model gets Arancio Leonis full livery and orange brake calipers.

The second unit of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster's interior has been done in Arancio Leonis black leather and Alcantara base materials with a contrasting orange stitching and trim, and ‘Y’ seat inserts in orange Alcantara. There is also an optional laser cut ‘Y’ repeat motif feature in the unit with contrasting theme on seats and dashboard. ‘Ultimate’ lettering has been embroidered into seat bolster whereas A-pillar driver dashboard area features the 001 of 350/250 reference. The model's comfort seat has been borrowed from the Lamborghini Aventador S.

The iconic sports car comes equipped with a twelve-cylinder, 6.5-liter ‘Longitudinale Posteriore’ (LP) engine that delivers 780 CV: 40 CV more than the Aventador S. The model gets a customizable TFT digital dashboard that displays driver modes as well as helps control in-car connectivity. The Apple CarPlay connectivity helps in voice activated communications and entertainment, with the Lamborghini telemetry system available as an option for those focused on track.

