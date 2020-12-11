Kia teams up with Rafael Nadal to spread cheer among children amid Covid-19

Kia Motor Corporation and global brand ambassador Rafael Nadal recently organized a virtual meet with the ace tennis star for five children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation where he shared his experiences of dealing with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Highlighting the difficulties faced during the lockdown, Nadal is believed to have inspired the children to power on irrespective of present and any upcoming challenges that may arise.

Kia brought the children together with Rafa as part of its #TakeOn20 campaign. The initiative, which launched in October, galvanized fans from around the world to support Rafa to his record equaling 20th Grand Slam victory, despite being unable to physically travel to Paris to watch him.

The campaign shed a light on the support everyone needs in this particularly tough year, and Kia committed to provide additional support to those most in need through the Rafa Nadal Foundation. "To be able to support the Rafa Nadal Foundation brings us great pride here at Kia," said Artur Martins, Head of Global Brand & Customer Experience at Kia Motors Corporation. "The work the team across the world has been doing for these children over the last 10 years has been incredible and we hope our support will continue to make a difference."