Kia Seltos and Sonet that have already garnered pretty good attention in the Indian auto market, not only with their pricing, style and features but with the sales volume as well, will get the new brand logo by mid-2021.

(Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos become expensive by up to ₹20,000, full price list revealed)

The current logo of the South Korean auto major features the brand’s lettering in the capital letters, encased inside a red oval. However, the brand has revealed its new logo that is claimed to be portraying Kia’s confidence and commitment to the customers. This new logo was revealed with the new slogan of the automaker – ‘Movement that inspires’. Kia’s new brand logo features a different font with joined letters that looks like a handwritten signature, portraying a more stylish appearance.

Kia announced its Plan-S strategy that will focus on electric mobility. The new logo has been unveiled in the line with the same product strategy during an event in Incheon, South Korea, where the automaker launched hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized manner using 303 drones. This event eventually set a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’.

(Also Read: Kia reviewing electric car cooperation with multiple firms after Apple report)

Kia currently sells three models in India – Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. Among them, both Seltos and Sonet will receive the new logo. Along with that, expect some other changes as well to be incorporated across exterior and interior, once the updated models come in the middle of 2021. However, the brand is tightlipped about what would be the other changes.

Talking about the Kia Seltos, it competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks etc. Priced between ₹9.89 lakh and ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seltos SUV is available with three different powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit as well.

Kia Sonet compact SUV on the other hand is the bestseller in its segment, despite being the new entrant. It competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Ford EcoSport. Priced between ₹6.79 lakh and ₹13.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sonet is available in powertrain options such as a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options for the SUV include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic unit as well.