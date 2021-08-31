Kia Seltos Diamond Edition rendering takes inspiration from Mercedes Maybach GLS

A Kia Seltos Diamond Edition digital rendering has been created by illustrator Shashank Das, portraying the popular sub-compact SUV in a more premium avatar. The design rendering of Seltos takes inspiration from the Mercedes Maybach series of SUVs in order to up the “luxurious look and feel" of

the former.In the rendering, the Seltos SUV features an all-white theme along with a heavy dosage of chrome all around its body. It sports a grille fully done in chrome and flanked by sleeker-looking LED headlights. The LED units emit blue lighting while the lower parts of the headlamps are hidden under a body-coloured sections.(Also read | Kia Seltos powers company in India; two lakh units sold since 2019 debut)At the rear, the taillights also get a sleeker profile while the bumper has been done in chrome. The designer, in his Instagram post featuring the Kia Seltos Diamond Edition rendering, wrote, “Don’t the headlights and taillights look better in a slimmer profile? Makes it look quite sleek in my opinion!"

Coming to the side profile of the Diamond edition Seltos, one can see the wheel spokes and door handles completely done in chrome, going well with the overall white theme of the vehicle. The tyres used for its wheels seem to have a low-profile with a wide cross-section. (Also read | Kia India plans to sell 2 lakh cars in FY22)The images of the vehicle have been pitted against a winter backdrop with snow-capped mountains and ice floor, making the Seltos look like it belongs there. An Instagram user has rightly commented on the image, “I call it polar Bear edition." Some other users compared the Seltos concept with the profile of Range Rover Evoque. One wrote, “Range Rover Evoque LITE" while another wrote, “Damn… Range rover vibe".However, it is unlikely that this rendering could become a reality anytime soon. While the all-white Diamond Edition might not be on the cards, Kia definitely is gearing up to launch a mean-looking dark matte coloured X Line variant of Seltos in the Indian market soon. The Kia Seltos X-Line has been given a sinister-look along with a few visual updates over the stock Seltos.