Kia Seltos Diamond Edition rendering takes inspiration from Mercedes Maybach GLS
This unofficial Kia Seltos Diamond Edition rendering features a grille fully done in chrome and flanked by sleeker-looking LED headlights.
The taillights also get a sleeker profile while the rear bumper has been done in chrome too.
A
Kia
Seltos
Diamond
Edition
digital
rendering
has
been
created
by
illustrator
Shashank
Das,
portraying
the
popular
sub-compact
SUV
in
a
more
premium
avatar.
The
design
rendering
of
Seltos
takes
inspiration
from
the
Mercedes
Maybach
series
of
SUVs
in
order
to
up
the
“luxurious
look
and
feel"
of
the
former.In
the
rendering,
the
Seltos
SUV
features
an
all-white
theme
along
with
a
heavy
dosage
of
chrome
all
around
its
body.
It
sports
a
grille
fully
done
in
chrome
and
flanked
by
sleeker-looking
LED
headlights.
The
LED
units
emit
blue
lighting
while
the
lower
parts
of
the
headlamps
are
hidden
under
a
body-coloured
sections.(Also
read
|
Kia
Seltos
powers
company
in
India;
two
lakh
units
sold
since
2019
debut)At
the
rear,
the
taillights
also
get
a
sleeker
profile
while
the
bumper
has
been
done
in
chrome.
The
designer,
in
his
Instagram
post
featuring
the
Kia
Seltos
Diamond
Edition
rendering,
wrote,
“Don’t
the
headlights
and
taillights
look
better
in
a
slimmer
profile?
Makes
it
look
quite
sleek
in
my
opinion!"
Coming to the side profile of the Diamond edition Seltos, one can see the wheel spokes and door handles completely done in chrome, going well with the overall white theme of the vehicle. The tyres used for its wheels seem to have a low-profile with a wide cross-section. (Also read | Kia India plans to sell 2 lakh cars in FY22)The images of the vehicle have been pitted against a winter backdrop with snow-capped mountains and ice floor, making the Seltos look like it belongs there. An Instagram user has rightly commented on the image, “I call it polar Bear edition." Some other users compared the Seltos concept with the profile of Range Rover Evoque. One wrote, “Range Rover Evoque LITE" while another wrote, “Damn… Range rover vibe".However, it is unlikely that this rendering could become a reality anytime soon. While the all-white Diamond Edition might not be on the cards, Kia definitely is gearing up to launch a mean-looking dark matte coloured X Line variant of Seltos in the Indian market soon. The Kia Seltos X-Line has been given a sinister-look along with a few visual updates over the stock Seltos.