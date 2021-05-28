Kia opens pre-order for 'First Edition' EV6 in the US, Apple iWatch comes free

Kia America has opened pre-order bookings for the much-awaited EV6 'First Edition' as part of its plans to have a bigger say in the bustling electric vehicle segment in the US. The Kia EV6 was unveiled for the North American market earlier this month and is the first all-electric car from the South Koreans to be based on its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) - a dedicated EV platform of the Hyundai Group.

Customers interested in owning a Kia EV6 will have to make a fully refundable deposit of $100 with bookings opening from June 6. There could be a big rush though as Kia informs only 1,500 units will be made in the first thrust. And deliveries are only expected sometime in 2022.

Kia EV6 is being offered in the US, South Korea and several European markets.

Additionally, Kia is also offering an Apple iWatch for connecting to the EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services. Customers can either opt for the iWatch or select an at-home charger for overnight charging or opt for credit within a national charging network. "We want to celebrate drivers that are ready to take this exciting road with Kia and offer something truly special and unique to complement their EV lifestyles," said Russell Wager of Kia America.

Notably, the first edition upgrades on the EV6 include Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display, remote smart parking assist, sunroof, a premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, 20-inch wheels, dual-motor AWD power delivery and 77.4 kWh battery.

Kia EV6 is the first of seven electric vehicles planned for global markets in the times to come. This particular EV has 577 hp of power and can zip from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.