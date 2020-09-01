Kia Motors Corporation recorded total sales of 216,945 units in August, a 5.2 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The Sportage SUV topped Kia’s global sales rankings with 31,288 units sold, followed by the Seltos SUV with 30,714 units and the K5 sedan with 18,882 units.

Sales in Kia's home turf South Korea decreased by 11.3 percent year-over-year to 38,463 units as production line upgrades at a domestic factory temporarily reduced supply.

The Sorento, released in March 2020, and the K5, released in December 2019, were the best-selling SUV and sedan in Korea, respectively.

Sales in overseas markets dropped by 3.7 percent from a year earlier to 178,482 units, affected by a slowdown in economic activities due to the ongoing Covi-19 pandemic.

In response to the tough business environment caused by the pandemic, Kia is implementing various countermeasures – such as an increase in digital marketing, including online presentations to potential customers for new vehicle sales, and the extension of warranty periods.

The company expects renewed sales momentum in the second half of the year thanks to a strong line-up of new models including the Sonet SUV – set for release in India this month.