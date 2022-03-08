Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach

The Kia India mobile application offers reward points to customers which can be redeemed in a variety of ways.

Kia India has launched its ‘MyKia’ mobile application with the promise of an enhanced car-owning experience for customers in the country. Available for both Android as well as iOS users, the Kia app seeks to strengthen the sales and service program of the company here while also offering customers with a rewards program that can be claimed via a wide variety of deals and discounts.

The Kia mobile app seeks to add to the convenience for owners of the company's vehicles by providing service reminders, allowing access to a Digi Wallet, helping search for dealers, provide tips and Kia-related news. Prospective customers can also schedule test drives, get quotes on new models, and get video consultation through the app.

It is its ‘MyKia Rewards’ however that is likely to find a special connect. It allows for loyalty point accumulation which can subsequently be utilized for offers on on various brands ranging from electronics and gadgets, food and beverages, fashion and lifestyle, hotels and travel, among others.

With a clear shift in focus on a digital sales and post-sales network in Covid times, Kia is confident that this mobile app will provide a seamless experience to both potential as well as existing customers. “With initiatives like MyKia, we want to offer digital innovations in sales, service and beyond that will provide a differentiated and premium experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey," said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

Kia says it has already received over 10,000 registrations on the app so far.

