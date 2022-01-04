Kia India sells 1.81 lakh units in 2021, bulk of credit remains with Seltos SUV

Kia India registered yet another strong yearly performance in the country with domestic sales reaching 1.81 lakh units in the domestic market. The bulk of the thrust continues to come from Seltos even though Sonet too has managed to make its presence felt.

Kia India recently announced that while there were supply-related challenges through the entire course of last year, it had still managed to post a 29% year-on-year growth in domestic sales. The company had made its India debut in 2019 with Seltos, following it up with Carnival MPV and Sonet sub-compact SUV.

Kia sold a total of 7,797 units in the final month of 2021. Seltos once again took the crown with 4,012 units sold, followed by 3,578 units of Sonet and 207 units of Carnival. Also of note is that 2021 saw Seltos reaching 200,000 sales mark while Sonet hit the 100,000 mark. And moving forward, the company is betting big on Carens, a three-row SUV that is set for a launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Kia Carens is going to be the fourth product in India from the South Korean car brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

But while Kia continues to register a solid performance in the domestic market, it has also managed to create India as an export base. In all of 2021, the company shipped 46,261 units to foreign markets. This is a 23% year-on-year growth in exports. In total, the company says it has exported 96,242 units in around 2.5 years. At present, the company is shipping units to as many as 90 countries across the world.

Little wonder then that the mood at Kia India camp is quite upbeat. “We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant," said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India. “The constant support that we have been getting from our valued customers underscores our endeavour to introduce products which are customized to suit the requirement of Indian car buyers."