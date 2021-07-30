Kia India reaffirms support for dealer partners after strong show in FADA study

Kia India fared better than other OEMs in the mass-market passenger vehicle segment in a dealer satisfaction study conducted by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) in association with PremonAsia. While Kia's network may not be as extensive in the country as some of its more well-entrenched rivals, the Korean car maker took the opportunity to underline its focus on supporting its dealer partners in the country.

Kia scored 800 on a maximum scale of 1000 and was placed ahead of MG Motor, Toyota Kirloskar, Renault, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki. "Our dealer partners are our interface with our customers and hence they have a place of high importance in our ecosystem. We have always focused on the holistic growth and have taken utmost care of every partner who contributes to the Kia ecosystem we have in the country today," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer at Kia India. "Topping the Dealer Satisfaction Study twice in a row shows our constant pursuit of excellence, our deep engagement with them this year we scored 140 points above our last year’s score of 736."

FADA and PremonAsia had conducted the study with more than 2,000 samples. While Kia India topped in the mass-market PV segment, BMW and Mercedes shared top honours in the luxury PV segment. The objective of the study was to establish how healthy are relationships between dealer partners with OEMs across the Indian automobile space.