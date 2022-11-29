‘Kia CPO’ is the brand's new certified pre-owned car business

Kia India is one of the fastest-growing automobile manufacturers in India. They have now announced that Kia will be entering into the certified pre-owned car business. They call it ‘Kia CPO’ and it will provide customer's facility to sell, buy or exchange pre-owned cars. The brand is planning to open more than 30 outlets by the end of 2022.

The manufacturer says that they will provide industry-best warranty coverage along with industry-first & best maintenance programmes on pre-owned cars. The cars sold through Kia CPO will get up to 2 years and 40,000 km of warranty coverage and up to 4 free periodic maintenance.

More than one-third of customers of new Kia cars are replacement buyers, and the brand aims to facilitate them through its certified pre-owned car business. Customers can exchange any used car for new Kia cars and they are also offering a combined packaged deal for exchange customers, with a secure and instant payment transfer option. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "With Kia CPO, we want to rewrite the rules of the game for the pre-owned car market. Currently, Indian customers have limited access to certified and verified information when it comes to the pre-owned car segment and we intend to change this notion with our entry into the business. Kia strives to revolutionize mobility by identifying need gaps in the industry and fulfilling them with our well-thought-out products and services. Our proactive approach of starting CPO business at such an early stage of our existence in the country will ensure that all systems and processes are in place even before the first lot of our products comes under the average replacement age."

Kia has aggressive plans to ramp up the CPO business in the country with 30+ outlets by the end of 2022. It has already established 15 outlets in 14 cities – Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Amritsar, Nasik, Baroda, Kannur & Malappuram.

