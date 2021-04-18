Jumps, drifts, chase, magnetized cars; Fast & Furious 9 trailer has it all

The Fast & Furious series is known the some impossible to think stunts involving cars and humans and sometimes even submarines, which include car jumps, drifts, chase, etc. The next in the highly popular series is the Fast & Furious 9 or shortly known as F9. The trailer of the F9 has been released already and as it seems the movie has all the signature car stunts ready for the audience along with something new - magnetized cars.

Overall, the video with a duration of 3.50 minutes is complete entertainment. Imagine what's going to be in the kitty when it releases in theatres on June 25th, 2021.

The F9 trailer gives a hint about the relationship between Dom Toretto aka Vin Diesel and his brother played by John Cena. The movie tells the tale of how the two siblings' rivalry drives the action.

As the video description says, the crew must join hands to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered, who is eventually Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

The F9 witnesses the return of Justin Lin as director, who also directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth movies of the series. The actions in F9 hurtles around the world; shot in locations like London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, Tbilisi. As the trailer description says old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return.

The cast members of the movie also include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.