Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News John Cena Has A New Customized Vintage Beauty On Wheels. And Yes, You Can See It

John Cena has a new customized vintage beauty on wheels. And yes, you can see it

You may or may not be able to see him but you just cannot miss the customized and retrofitted 1969 MGC GT that now finds space in the garage of John Cena.
By : Updated on : 30 May 2022, 09:01 AM
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.

John Cena is now the proud owner of a 1969 MGC GT that has been custom fitted with a six-cylinder engine at its heart to give it some serious performance credentials. The professional wrestler who has also acted in several Hollywood movies does own several spectacular vehicles but the MG GT model makes no pretense of looking wacky and chooses to rather let its engine do the roaring on its behalf.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The 1969 MGC GT was originally fitted with a four-litre motor but because Cena may have a desire for all things that scream power, the vehicle has been customized with a 6.2-liter LS V8 from Chevrolet. While the entire vehicle weighs less than 1,000 kilos, there is some sublime level of power at its disposal - over 600 hp to be near precise. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission because, hey, you would expect Cena to be an absolute driving enthusiast, right?

Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.

While the engine itself has been given an Orange hue, the entire paintwork of the vehicle is done in a shade of Blue. Even on the inside, the seats are in Blue but there is Orange piping. The cabin has been reworked almost entirely to equip it with modern-day touches and equipment.

And only and only because someone like Cena may otherwise find it difficult to get in and drive the vehicle, the seats inside the car have been moved back while the pedals have been shifted forward. At 6 feet tall, the 45-year-old seemed mighty impressed with all the work put in to customize the MG.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 09:01 AM IST
TAGS: John Cena MG MG Motor
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS